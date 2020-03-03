Quarterback competition underway at Tulane spring practice

“I’m always doing extra work, staying after practice, throwing with my receivers, and building a relationship with my receivers,” says Howard, who had to sit out the 2018 season before serving as the back-up in 2019. “(I’m) always the first guy in, last guy out. Only thing I can do everyday is get myself better each and everyday and push my teammates my around to be the best that we all can be and vice versa, letting them push me to be the best I can be as well.”