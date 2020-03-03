Saints free agent spotlight: Andrus Peat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Andrus Peat arrived in New Orleans via first round pick in 2015, and his career here ever since has been up and down.
It took him a while to find his true position but eventually settled in as the team’s left guard. At his best, Peat is a mauler in the run game and providing protection to Drew Brees along the interior of the offensive line. Plus, he gave the Saints position flexibility with his ability to kick outside and play tackle if need be.
However, his production has always been a bit uneven. For every standout performance, he had really bad days where he struggled against opposing defensive linemen. Plus, his durability is an issue. He missed six games last season, and in his absence reserve Nick Easton performed well.
After five seasons with the team, he enters free agency and is considered a long shot to return to the team as the Saints and Peat could both be looking elsewhere in 2020.
