Serious allegations against Archdiocese of New Orleans and credibly accused priest detailed in new court filings

In their argument as to why the court should unseal the Archdioceses’ confidential documents, the plaintiffs’ attorneys compare Hecker to pedophile priest John Geoghan in Boston. According to the latest court filing in New Orleans, “when this exact battle was fought in Boston approximately 18 years ago, the Massachusetts courts ruled in favor of the disclosure of exactly the same type of documents the Archdiocese of New Orleans currently seeks to hide from the media, the public, and law enforcement.”