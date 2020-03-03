SLU seeks revenge on Central Ark.

SQUAD LEADERS: Ty Brewer is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Lions. Pape Diop is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Rylan Bergersen, who is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 26.4 percent of the 144 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He's also made 68.5 percent of his foul shots this season.