3 John Ehret High School teachers asked to stay home as precaution for coranavirus

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Three John Ehret High School teachers were asked to not report to work for two weeks after they visited countries on the CDC’s coronavirus risk assessed list during the Mardi Gras break, according to the Jefferson Parish Schools Director of Communications Ted Beasley.
None of the teachers exhibited flu-like symptoms. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jefferson Parish or Louisiana.
Two of the employees did not report to work on Monday, the other was still out for travel.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in following the guidelines we’ve adopted to help prevent the spread of communicable diseases, we’ve asked these educators to not report to work until they’ve been back in the country for the CDC’s recommended 14-day incubation period,” the school system said in a letter to parents.
Beasley said to help calm any concerns families may have, they are conducting a deep cleaning on the campus Tuesday after students leave.
Parents can also visit jpschools.org/health to learn more about the steps we are taking to keep students and staff safe.
