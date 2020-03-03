VIDEO: Car burglaries strike West End area in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for several people involved in auto burglaries in the West End area.
The burglaries happened Sunday (March 1) around 2 a.m. near Bellaire Dr. and 32nd St.
Surveillance video captured people were wearing hoodies and masks and used the pictured vehicles to perpetrate their alleged crimes.
One vehicle is a black Audi SUV, and the other is a white Acura SUV.
A similar car burglary happened several hours later in the Freret area. Someone was shot at in that case. Police did not say the two are connected.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, the location of the vehicles, or the identities of the subjects is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.