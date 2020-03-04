After Further Review: Fazende’s Saints mock draft #1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the Combine complete and free agency just weeks away, it’s the perfect time for the first Saints mock draft. History has shown the Saints will trade at least once in this class but for this edition, any trades are not a part of the projection.
First Round (24th)
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
Earlier in the offseason, I went into great detail on Jefferson’s ability to dominate the intermediate middle part of the field from the slot and why going to the Saints made a lot of sense. You can watch it here. At that time, Jefferson was still considered a late first round, early second round selection. But after his 4.4 Combine performance, Jefferson is now a safe first round pick who can play in the slot and be effective in stretching the field. In fact, 24 may be too late to grab him. He knows the Saints system well and people forget, Jefferson was productive during Joe Burrow’s first season as a starter when he clearly was not the player he was in 2019.
If he’s there, the Saints should not hesitate to take Jefferson.
Second Round
No second round pick in 2020 due to trade for Erik McCoy.
Third Round
CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
Hall battled injuries his senior season, which may make him available this late. He has great length and uses the boundary well in deep coverage. He’s also a sure tackler in run support who the Cavaliers used often as a blitzer from the cornerback position. With Eli Apple and P.J. Williams both unrestricted free agents, I look for the Saints to address the position in both free agency and the draft.
Fourth Round
TE Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
I came across Bryant’s tape while doing some research on tight ends and was very impressed. For a big man, Bryant has incredible quickness out of his breaks and excels at double moves. It’s rare to see that kind of quickness from the tight end spot. The grades on Bryant range from mid-second to fourth round. The Saints could certainly use a young tight end to add to their room.
Fifth Round
T Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
It’s hard to sign reserve tackles on the open market, and it’s a position the Saints need quality depth given some of the durability issues with Armstead. Thus, the best way, in my opinion, to find that depth is in the draft. McKivitz may not be the most athletic, but he was a four-year starter that can provide good value at this point in the draft for the Saints. The Saints could easily go interior offensive line in the draft, but I think they address that need via free agency.
Sixth Round
LB Shaun Bradley, Temple
I strongly believe the Saints will sign a linebacker in free agency. Corey Littleton and Joe Schobert would be at the top of my list in terms of their coverage skills. But that won’t stop them from drafting a linebacker if they feel he can bring value. In Bradley, they would get an undersized linebacker with great speed. He ran a 4.51 at the Combine. Plus, he was a three-year starter for the Owls.
Seventh Round
No seventh round pick in 2020.
