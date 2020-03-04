Bruce: Severe Weather Threat-Heavy Rain Especially North

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Low pressure moving in from Texas will bring the chance for heavy rain and severe weather threat today A tornado watch is in effect north shore through 10am today. A flash flood watch north shore through Thursday morning and a dense fog advisory through 9am this morning north and south shores. The best chance of severe weather and flooding will be north of Lake Pontchartrain. This also includes Pearl River and Hancock counties.
The entire FOX 8 viewing area has a chance for severe weather. The best chance will be late morning and into the afternoon hours.
By evening cooler air will sweep across the area and only areas of rain are expected.
Dry weather returns on Thursday and will last into the weekend. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather updates.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.