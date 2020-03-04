2 Catholic School faculty members placed under self-quarantine

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans says two school faculty members are under self-quarantine after traveling overseas during Mardi Gras break amid coronavirus worries.
One person is a faculty member at St. Benilde School in Metairie and the other is a faculty member of St. Rita School in New Orleans.
Officials say neither of the faculty members traveled to restricted travel areas due to the coronavirus. They also have not shown any symptoms of the illness.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans Office of Catholic Schools says they are continuing to monitor the situation with the help of medical professionals and local health departments.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.