Coach O previews LSU spring football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is offering a preview of spring football practice for the Tigers. He said the team has been working hard and he is excited about the new coaching staff.
“I made a vow to myself I’m going to work harder this year,” said Orgeron on staying hungry after a national championship season.
Orgeron highlighted a few of the key positions. He said Myles Brennan and TJ Finley will compete for starting quarterback. He added Peter Parrish will also be in the mix. Orgeron said the Tigers are very thin on the offensive line, so lots of guys will be rotating. When talking about the wide receivers, he noted it’s time for Trey Palmer to show his stuff.
Orgeron said this is one of the most talented defenses they’ve ever had. He added cornerback Elias Ricks will be limited in spring practice but will compete for a starting job. According to Orgeron, Dare Rosenthal, the front runner for offensive tackle, has left school for personal reasons but he added the staff expects him back in the summer and ready to go. Orgeron also talked about safety Maurice Hampton Jr., who is also a member of the LSU baseball team. Coach O said Hampton will only focus on baseball during the spring.
When asked about Brennan, Orgeron said he thinks the quarterback is “ready to explode.” He added Brennan has become more of a vocal leader and has competed well on the reps he has taken.
Coach O said former Amite wide receiver and defensive back Devonta Lee will move to linebacker.
Spring practice will begin on Saturday, March 7. The Tigers will hold 15 practices.
The annual spring game will take place on Saturday, April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
