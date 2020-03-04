Coach O previews LSU spring football

Orgeron said this is one of the most talented defenses they’ve ever had. He added cornerback Elias Ricks will be limited in spring practice but will compete for a starting job. According to Orgeron, Dare Rosenthal, the front runner for offensive tackle, has left school for personal reasons but he added the staff expects him back in the summer and ready to go. Orgeron also talked about safety Maurice Hampton Jr., who is also a member of the LSU baseball team. Coach O said Hampton will only focus on baseball during the spring.