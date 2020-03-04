Coronavirus precautions in Louisiana amid new CDC guidelines

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Louisiana, new CDC guidelines will include the isolation of people traveling here from four different countries.
“Those folks right now, just to be clear, are travelers returning from China, Iran, South Korea and Italy,” Dr. Alex Billioux said.
Dr. Alex Billioux of the Louisiana Department of Health says about 80 people were told to self- isolate in their homes for 14 days since the risk began and right now, about two dozen of them are actively being monitored.
“We are given those names as people are re-entering the country and for those folks, they’re being encouraged to check their temperatures and symptoms twice a day and on a daily basis, we are contacting them to verify that they have no symptoms," Dr. Billioux said.
Meanwhile, tourism leaders fear how the industry may be affected.
“We’re asking everyone to please do everything you can to minimize the chance of this happening here because it could be devastating to the tourism industry,” Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said.
The World Petrochemical Conference was scheduled to come here to New Orleans later this month but canceled.
The organization’s website stated, ‘Over the last few days concern has mounted rapidly about the Covid-19 Coronavirus. Our decision was made following recent guidance from health officials and in light of the rapid growth in global cases.”
“That conference has people coming from 47 countries, and bringing those people from the countries that have this virus probably wasn’t a good thing,” Nungesser said.
Dr. Billioux wants to stress, everything that’s being done in Louisiana right now is only a precaution.
