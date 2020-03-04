Heavy rain and strong storms possible Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Low pressure will bring the chance for heavy rain on Wednesday. The best chance will be north of Lake Pontchartrain where is a flash flood watch in effect. This also includes Pearl River and Hancock counties.
The entire FOX 8 viewing area has a chance for severe weather. The best chance will be late morning and into the afternoon hours.
By evening cooler air will sweep across the area and only areas of rain are expected.
Dry weather returns on Thursday and will last into the weekend. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather updates.
