Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION
Supreme Court takes up first big abortion case of Trump era
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up the first major abortion case of the Trump era, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. The outcome could have huge consequences at a time when several states have passed severe restrictions, including a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks. On Wednesday the justices are examining a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
WOMAN BURNED-LOUISIANA KILLING
Lawyer: $300,000 bond too much in 2015 Louisiana killing
MONROE, La. (AP) — A defense attorney says $300,000 bond is excessive for a man accused of killing a woman in Louisiana and tried twice without a verdict in a Mississippi woman's burning death. Defense attorney M. Randall Donald says Quinton Tellis's bond should be reduced to $25,000 in the Louisiana case. Tellis has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder of 34-year-old Ming-Chen Hsiao in her Monroe apartment in August 2015. Donald says releasing Tellis would let him help with his defense. Two Mississippi juries were unable to reach verdicts in the December 2014 death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.
STUDENT-STUN GUN
Louisiana student accused of bringing stun gun to school
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana junior high school student faces charges after allegedly bringing a stun gun to campus. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Tuesday to a report at Cecilia Jr. High School of a 15-year-old boy allegedly in possession of a stun gun. News outlets report the student faces one count of illegal possession of a dangerous weapon on a school campus by a student or non-student. There were no reports of any injuries.
ARSON ARREST
Louisiana woman accused of setting fire to home, kids inside
JENNINGS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman is in custody, accused of setting on fire the house she was renting with her three children inside. The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in a news release, said agents arrested Mandy Rochelle, 31, on one count of aggravated arson. The Jennings Fire Department responded to a call about a residential fire just after 9 p.m. on Monday in Jennings. The fire marshal's office says after the fire was extinguished, investigators said there were multiple areas of origin and that the fires were intentionally set.
ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA
Voter registration deadline for Louisiana primary nears
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The voter registration deadline is nearing for Louisiana's presidential primary. Officials are reminding the state's voters that the election is a rare closed primary that allows only registered Democrats and Republicans to cast ballots. Nearly all of Louisiana's elections are open primaries where all candidates regardless of party run against each other on the ballot and all voters can choose among the candidates. But the April 4 presidential primary is a closed primary. Only Republicans can vote in the GOP primary to select the Republican nominee for president, and only Democrats can choose among the Democratic candidates for president. Those who aren't registered with a political party cannot vote in the presidential primary.
BC-US-MILITARY DRAFT-WOMEN
Court considers whether men-only draft is constitutional
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal appeals court judges in New Orleans have questioned whether they can rule that the United States' men-only military draft registration is unconstitutional. Members of a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel noted a 1981 Supreme Court ruling upholding male-only draft registration. A men's rights organization argued Tuesday 'before the three-judge panel that the circumstances on which that ruling was based changed drastically in 2015 when women were allowed combat roles. The appeals court panel is considering whether to uphold a lower court ruling that said excluding women from draft registration is unconstitutional.
LOUISIANA BUDGET-RAISES
Louisiana lawmakers question Edwards' $1M pay raise plan
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to give nearly $1 million in pay raises to top-level political appointees is running into questions from state lawmakers. New Orleans Democratic Rep. Gary Carter says he's concerned about giving raises while also seeing a proposed $500,000 reduction in state funding for senior citizen centers. Edwards administration official Desireé Honoré Thomas told Carter the governor proposed the raises because he has staff who haven't seen a salary increase since they started working for him four years ago. Republican and Democratic lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee scrutinized the raises Tuesday as the panel started digging into the budget proposal for the year that starts July 1. The Edwards administration says most of the salary increases are 4%.
SUSPECT KILLED
Louisiana deputy kills suspect brandishing makeshift weapon
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy while brandishing what was believed to be a gun. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said deputies were dispatched Monday afternoon to to a Keithville neighborhood after a caller reported someone was waving a weapon around. The parish coroner identified the man Tuesday as 34-year-old Cody Hodges. Prator said a deputy shot Hodges 11 times after the suspect pointed a weapon at the deputy. Prator later said the man was determined to be carrying something resembling a pipe covered in black tape.