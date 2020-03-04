Local economist & a financial adviser react to the coronavirus-related interest rate cut

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Uncertainty about COVID-19 or the new coronavirus prompted action by the Federal Reserve and locals whose job involves paying attention to the economy and Wall Street reacted.
Jim Spiro, is managing director of the Spiro Group-Morgan Stanley.
"It is designed to assist things on Wall Street, I think it's designed less for that and more to help Main Street,” said Spiro.
The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point was not expected.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell discussed the move.
"My colleagues and I took this action to help the U.S. economy keep strong in the face of new risks to the economic outlook,” Powell said.
Spiro said the interest rate cut is significant.
“Half a percentage point is a substantial cut and not a common one, generally the moves up and down are increments of a quarter point,” said Spiro.
Spiro also talked about the need to delve deeper into the Federal Reserve’s decision.
"The answer could be among other things, one, is because they see things in the economy potentially deteriorating and when the marketplace and the public at-large does not,” he said.
Walter Lane, Ph.D., a University of New Orleans economist is not enamored with the Federal Reserve’s decision.
"I think it's a mistake. I don't think it will help anything,” he said.
While the interest rate decision is designed to boost investor confidence, Dr. Lane said there is still the issue of consumers’ spending habits amidst growing concerns that the virus will spread even more in the United States.
"Well, lowering interest rates is to help investment so you can produce more stuff, businesses aren't going to produce more stuff if people aren't going to be out there buying it, or if they're not traveling and they're avoiding public places and stuff like that,” Lane said.
But Lane says the Fed’s actions could help consumers looking to borrow money for purchases, such as houses.
"Mortgage interest rates are at an all-time low. If you’re wanting to refinance your house, thinking about buying a new house, [it’s a] very good time to do that, that effectively might, that one is actually the positive thing,” he said.
Spiro agrees and broke down how he thinks specific types of investments will be impacted.
"With respect to people who invest in bonds they are probably looking at lower returns going forward, with respect to people who invest in stocks the general premise is lower interest rates serve as a prop to asset prices, stocks, bonds, real estate and so forth,” he said.
China which has been hit hardest by the deadly virus is part of the global economy and Lane said that has an impact on the U.S., and other countries.
"We’ve got a problem with supply chain, we are such a global market and we see things, people can’t produce automobiles in Japan because they can’t get the parts from China and they can’t sell them from Japan to the U.S., said Lane.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.