Lockport man killed in tractor accident

LOCKPORT, La. (WVUE) -A Lockport man was killed when he became trapped underneath the tires of his tractor, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The tragic accident happened Tuesday afternoon. Loyman Danos, 77, was killed.
Around noon on Tuesday a neighbor discovered Danos lying under his own tractor on his property.
The neighbor called 911.
LPSO deputies, Lockport Police, Lockport Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene. Through investigation, detectives determined Danos was standing near the tractor while the engine was running when the tractor moved forward, trapping him under one of the tires. Danos was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives discovered no evidence of foul play. An autopsy is pending.
