Loyola takes precautions against Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Leaders at Loyola University are taking steps to protect students, faculty and staff from the Coronavirus.
Not only a place to learn and live, institutions of higher education are also international hubs.
“We get a lot of travel of students and faculty and staff,” said Loyola University President Tania Tetlow.
When Coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, became a global concern, Tetlow and others took action.
“Here in New Orleans, we spend a lot of time thinking about hurricanes and evacuations so we are pretty good at preparing for disasters and I think they need us to ever communicate with our own people, our students, their parents, to prepare, get ready and then to focus on doing schoolwork,” Tetlow explained.
Tetlow says the school’s first focus is to ensure it monitors travel restrictions and follows CDC guidelines for those students studying abroad.
“If you’ve come from an area that is affected, we are absolutely requiring self isolation before you come back to our campus,” said Tetlow.
Tetlow says the protocol has been enforced for several students but it also applies to faculty and staff. Similar rules are in place at other colleges like LSU.
Tetlow says new cleaning procedures and hand washing campaigns are also under consideration.
“With our students, some of them are oblivious and feel invincible in the ways we all did their age and some of them are very anxious about this. So, we’re trying to just get everyone calm and ready,” she explained.
For Tetlow, that means preparing for every possible threat.
“What will happen on campus both if the virus itself comes and caring for students and issues of quarantine but also if their social distancing measures and we need to close and go to teaching online,” said Tetlow. “It’s all very complicated but we think it’s better to just over-prepare and then be ready for whatever happens.”
Loyola has not made changes to classes, activities, or events on campus.
There will be a question and answer session about distance education, March 10, 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. in Monroe 610.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.