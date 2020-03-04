Man arrested after lockdown at Covington Walmart

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Tuesday night following a brief lockdown at a Covington Walmart.
Deputies received a call around 4:30 p.m. from a woman who claimed a family member, identified as 23-year-old Charles Black, pulled a gun on her and her friend at a home in the 76000 block of Jones Road. The woman also told deputies that Black attempted to hold them against their will but they were able to flee the home.
Black’s vehicle was later located around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Covington Walmart on Highway 90.
STPSO placed the Walmart under lockdown out of an abundance of caution while they searched the store. They later found Black, unarmed, near the self-checkout area and he was arrested without incident.
Black was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of possession of firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
