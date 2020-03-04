NOPD gear stolen from vehicle in French Quarter auto burglaries

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police hope that new surveillance footage will lead to an arrest of someone accused of stealing NOPD property during an auto burglary.
The person is accused of committing multiple auto burglaries in the 500 block of Barracks St. around 4 a.m. on Sunday (March 1).
The person reportedly shattered the window of the victim’s vehicle and stole several identifiable law enforcement items. The victim reported that an NOPD reflective rain coat, an NOPD reflective traffic vest and an NOPD blue jacket with the NOPD badge and logo was taken from inside of the vehicle.
The subject then left the scene on a bicycle, heading toward North Rampart Street.
Anyone with any information regarding the subject’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
