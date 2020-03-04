Saints free agent spotlight: LB A.J. Klein

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Linebacker A.J. Klein has been a steady player for the Saints since he arrived here in 2017. He’s stout in run support, improved in coverage and can get after the passer as a blitzer.
This season he finished with 69 tackles and had a career high 2.5 sacks. He also got his first career pick-six in the season finale against his former team, Carolina.
Klein enters free agency as a quality, consistent starting linebacker that can still be very effective. The Saints certainly have a need at his position. They only have Demario Davis, Alex Anzalone, Craig Robertson, Kiko Alonso (who could be a cap casualty), Craig Robertson and Kaden Ellis on the roster.
At 28 years old, it’s unknown just how much Klein would command on the open market but there’s a strong chance he would be affordable to bring back.
The question is, does the team look elsewhere to upgrade their linebacking corps or stick with who they know? Or perhaps, they could do both?
