Slidell man killed in I-10 crash

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -A 71-year-old Slidell man was killed in a car crash Tuesday, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened aorund 7 p.m. on the Interstate 10 East entrance ramp at LA 433 in St. Tammany Parish.
The crash killed 71-year-old Jesse Q. Sewell IV of Slidell.
Troopers say the crash occurred as a Chrysler Town and Country van, driven by Sewell, was traveling westbound on LA 433 merging onto the entrance ramp.
For reasons still under investigation, Sewell’s vehicle exited off the roadway and impacted a tree. Despite Sewell wearing a seat-belt, he was pronounced deceased on the crash scene.
A passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Police say speed is a contributing factor in the crash, and impairment is not suspected.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology will be performed on Sewell by St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.
