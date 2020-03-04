Supreme Court set to take up Louisiana abortion law

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The United States Supreme Court will take up a Louisiana law that could change the was the country legally views abortion rights and access.
Political analyst Mike Sherman says it’s a decision that will have far reaching impacts.
Since the newest appointees to the Supreme Court, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, took the bench, Louisiana’s abortion law will be first heard by the conservatively leaning court.
Both pro-choice and pro-life advocates anticipate it could be a landmark decision.
“As a reproductive justice advocate and activist, I’m very concerned about the conservative leaning court,” says Lakeesha Harris of Women With a Vision New Orleans.
“We can’t have hazard a guess as of what they might do, but we’re optimistic that by the Supreme Court choosing to review this law that they are going to revisit some of their decision in 2016,” says Ben Clapper with Louisiana Right to Life.
The U.S. Supreme Court justices will examine a 2014 Louisiana law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
The Supreme Court heard arguments surrounding a similar Texas law years ago turning that law down.
Pro-choice agencies argue that Louisiana’s law is different while the center of reproductive rights says upholding the law could mean a dangerous numbers game.
“The 2016 decision from the Supreme Court dealt a lot with Texas’ geography and the distance women would have to cross in Texas. Louisiana’s facts are different,” says Clapper.
“If this law is allowed to go into effect there will only be one doctor left to provide abortion care for the approximately one million women of reproductive age in Louisiana,” says Nancy Northrup.
Sherman says one thing is certain, this is a very different court.
“The Louisiana Legislature is known as one of the most conservative in the country when it comes to for life issues,” says Sherman. So, it is no surprise that Louisiana is now the test case going before the Supreme Court.”
Sherman says legal observers will be keenly watching to see how the Supreme Court rules, a decision he says could impact the entire country.
“The ultimate goal for conservatives who are pro-life is to limit abortion. To do that they need to scale back and eventually overturn Roe v. Wade. This could be a major step towards doing it.”
There are three clinics in Louisiana that perform abortions, including one in New Orleans.
If the Supreme Court upholds the law, it would only allow for one clinic to stay open.
