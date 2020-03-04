Zack: Storm threat today stays mainly north

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A storm system crossing the Gulf Coast today will bring the risk for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall but that greatest risk area seems to be shifting more north of our area.
Through the afternoon hours expect plentiful clouds with a strong southerly breeze developing. Eventually by the middle of the afternoon enough instability may develop to allow for a few storms to fire north of the lake leading to a small window of opportunity for one or two storms to go severe. The greatest threat will come from storms producing heavy rainfall, hail and gusty winds although a tornado threat can never be ruled out.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for ONLY north shore locations extending to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Tonight the front moves through bringing any storm chances to an end with just showers lingering through the night. Once this storm system pushes east of our area overnight tonight, the weather looks quiet for the next several days. We will stay cloudy first thing Thursday as cooler air filters into the region but eventually the sun will break through and that sets the stage for a great stretch of weather going into the weekend.
By Friday and the weekend highs will fall back into the pleasant 60s with an abundance of sunshine making for perfect March weather. Our next chance for rain doesn’t come until after the weekend going into the new work week.
