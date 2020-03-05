Bruce: Rain Ends-Clouds Today-Sun Returns For The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Drier weather is on the way as the area of low pressure pushes east of our area throughout the day. Our weather pattern looks quiet for the next several days. We will stay cloudy most of today as cooler air filters into the region but eventually the sun will break through and that sets the stage for a great stretch of weather going into the weekend.
By Friday and the weekend highs will fall back into the pleasant 60s with an abundance of sunshine making for perfect March weather. Our next chance for rain doesn’t come until after the weekend going into the new work week.
The next chance for rain will be early next week. Unseasonably warm weather and humidity will also likely return.
Turn ahead the clocks one hour before you go to be Saturday night as daylight saving officially begins Sunday morning at 2:00 AM.
