City leaders to get update on dangers of the Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City leaders will get a briefing about the dangers surrounding Covid-19.
While no cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in Louisiana, health experts believe it may just be a matter of time.
New Orleans City Council members will start their meeting Thursday with an update from the City’s director of health on the Coronavirus and preparations to keep it from spreading to the city.
State and local health leaders expect to eventually have cases in Louisiana.
Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends several different safety measures. Those include staying home when you’re sick, avoid touching your eyes and face, cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow and wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.
The CDC recently also put out fresh guidelines for people traveling to Louisiana from China, Iran, Italy or South Korea.
The Louisiana Department of Health says about 80 people meeting that criteria were told to self-isolate in their homes for 14 days. Since the risk began, and as of now, about two dozen of them are actively being monitored.
“We are given those names as people are re-entering the country and for those folks, they’re being encouraged to check their temperatures and symptoms twice a day and on a daily basis,” says Dr. Alexander Billioux with the Louisiana Department of Health. “We are contacting them to verify that they have no symptoms.”
Tourism leaders also fear Covid-19 could have a negative impact for New Orleans. Organizers recently cancelled a World Petrochemical Conference because of concerns over the virus which would have brought visitors from 47 different countries.
Thursday’s City Council meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.
