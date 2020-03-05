Coach O announces WR Ja’Marr Chase will wear No. 7

“Ja’Marr is a tremendous football player from the great state of Louisiana that represents our football program with great character and integrity,” said Orgeron. “(His parents) Jimmy and Toleah have done a great job of raising him and he has worked extremely hard on and off the field to develop as a player, while also becoming an outstanding leader for our team. He’s very deserving of having the opportunity to be the next LSU player to wear number 7. I know he will do a great job of representing that number and all of those who have worn the number 7 before him.”