EPA releases list of approved products to fight coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you are looking to protect yourself from the coronavirus, the Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of approved disinfectant products that could help prevent the spread of the virus.
The list of approved products include bleaches and many Clorox and Lysol cleaning products. The Centers for Disease Control also recommend wearing disposable gloves and any disinfectant product with at least 70% alcohol should be effective.
“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.
Products appearing on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list registered disinfectant products have qualified for use against the coronavirus through the agency’s Emerging Viral Pathogen program. This program allows product manufacturers to provide the Environmental Protection Agency with data, even in advance of an outbreak, that shows their products are effective.
Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Consumers using these disinfectants on an enveloped emerging virus should follow the directions for use on the product’s master label.
For the full list of approved products, visit here.
