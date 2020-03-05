Family of Hard Rock collapse victim calling for answers and accountability from the City of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The family of one of the victims of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse demands answers from the City of New Orleans.
Anthony Magrette’s family says the city hasn’t given them enough information about what went wrong.
“I will not stop fighting. They’ve got to do something. They’ve got to,” Anthony’s sister, Angela Magrette said.
The Magrette family held a press conference outside City Hall Wednesday night.
“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t cry about him. That we don’t ask why? Because inspectors didn’t do their job. The inspectors’ bosses didn’t do their job. So, you took my brother, my twin, my life from me,” Angela Magrette said.
Margrette, Quinnyon Wimberly and Jose Ponce Arreola died after the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on October 12th. Wimberly and Arreola’s bodies remain trapped inside the rubble.
Magrette’s family is calling for answers and accountability.
“I want justice for my husband, he didn’t deserve the corners that they cut, there was something, somebody did something wrong and they need to be held responsible,” Magrette’s widow, Nova Espinoza said.
The Magrette’s press conference comes ahead of the upcoming demolition of the collapsed site. A city spokesperson says the building will now come down in early April.
“Now, they’re saying April. Put yourself in my shoes. How much more could you take? They got to do something,” Angela Magrette said. “I want people in jail. I do. I want people to have to answer for what has happened here. And, I won’t stop fighting, if it’s the last breath I take, I won’t stop fighting.”
We reached out to the City of New Orleans about the Magrettes’ concerns. A spokesperson tells us they are working on a statement. We will let you know once we receive it.
