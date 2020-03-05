FOX 8 Defenders: Local business employees relieved crews drain street flooded for months

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After months of dealing with a flooded street, employees at a local business were relieved to finally see crews pumping water out Wednesday morning.
The Department of Public Works crews were out draining water from the 4400 block of Florida Avenue.
This comes after employees said the road looded out after heavy rainfall back in July, and never had the chance to drain.
"We've been trying to get them cleaned out before. The water sits in between rain. When it doesn't rain, it just sits, and by the time the water evaporates, you got another rain coming," Melvin Jones said.
Employees on the block said they've been dealing with the flooding for over a year.
"If you come on one side, come people will just come and splash and cover your whole vehicle up, so you really have to go slow so you can see," Jones said.
He said some cars struggle to get through when the water's high.
"It's really to the bottom of your car. Sometimes people with smaller cars stalled up in there, and then they have to get someone to pull them out or tow them out," Jones said.
After months of reaching out to the city, crews came out to clean the catch basins.
"They have responded saying we're on the list and they're working on it, but until today, someone just came out," Jones said.
In a statement, the city said maintenance crews are cleaning the drains on the block, in addition to two lines that connect and move storm water into the Florida Avenue Canal.
“I’m very relieved, i’m very happy. I just want to see how long it lasts,” Jones said.
