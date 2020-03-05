Jefferson Parish School Board passes amendment to restructure district

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish School Board entertained a contentious vote to further restructure the district.
The original plan proposed to consolidate some schools including closing a historically black elementary school.
The meeting lasted more than 4 hours with public comment from dozens of speakers, but the school board unanimously approved the plan with an amendment that would keep a couple of schools open, including Washington Elementary.
The Superintendent’s initial plan would have closed both Thibodeaux and Washington Elementary School. However, that amendment proposed by board member Simeon Dickerson threw that plan off track.
The consolidation of Washington and Bunche Elementary has been postponed for this school year. However, the consolidation will still take place at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year if the student count is lower than 350 students at Washington Elementary.
It also calls on the city of Westwego to support enrollment at Myrtle Thibodeaux academy. The amended plan would have moved those students to Thibodeaux Elementary and then sell Ray St. Pierre Academy.
Dickerson says he was very proud of the work and looks forward to working with the community and board members to institute these measures.
“I applaud the courage of our board to push forward with a student-friendly plan that puts kids in higher-performing schools, it gives our parents more choice, it opens more childhood education seats and all while doing that we’re putting additional social workers in schools were upgrading technology and receiving $16 million annually ever taxpayers dollars,” Superintendent Cade Brumley said.
“Since the day I heard about it, I’ve been working on different ways. And as we say, communication is key just communicate with my colleagues in a way and will get it done and as a result of it no one is going to lose a school out of the community,” School board member Simeon Dickerson said.
Superintendent Cade Brumley also an addition to Dickerson’s amendment and that was to rename the current Pitre Elementary to Isaac G. Joseph Elementary in honor of the former superintendent, who was the first African American Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools.
The restructuring will also expand mental health and social services in schools. Many speakers with children who are bilingual or with developmental issues say this will be critical to their families.
