JPSO on the scene of shooting at Harvey business

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in Harvey that has left a man injured.
According to JPSO, a man was shot in the shoulder at Lemoine Marine Refrigeration located in the 2200 block of Arlington Avenue around 7:20 a.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
JPSO confirmed that there is currently an active manhunt in the area for a suspect.
Details about the shooting are limited at this time.
We will bring you more information as this story develops.
