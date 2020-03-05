JPSO on the scene of shooting at Harvey business

A man was shot in the shoulder at Lemoine Marine Refrigeration located in the 2200 block of Arlington Ave. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | March 5, 2020 at 8:04 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 8:51 AM

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in Harvey that has left a man injured.

According to JPSO, a man was shot in the shoulder at Lemoine Marine Refrigeration located in the 2200 block of Arlington Avenue around 7:20 a.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

JPSO confirmed that there is currently an active manhunt in the area for a suspect.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time.

We will bring you more information as this story develops.

