Locals react to the Supreme Court’s hearing on Louisiana’s abortion law

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Litigation over a Louisiana law that pro-life forces praise, and pro-choice advocates slam was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday (March 4).
And some legal experts say the court’s election-year look at the law could signal how willing the justices are to roll back abortion rights.
Outside the courthouse, some GOP members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation participated in a pro-life rally, including Sen. John Kennedy and Rep. Steve Scalise.
Inside the court, Louisiana’s Solicitor General Liz Murrill argued in favor of the Louisiana law and said it is different from the Texas law.
“The laws are different, the facts are different, the regulatory structures are different,” she said.
After her arguments, she addressed members of the media.
"We know that there are serious complications from abortion,” Murrill said.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, was also inside the courtroom witnessing the oral arguments. After Cassidy said,
“This is about the safety and health of the mother. If you care about women, you must care whether they have a complication after an abortion. If you care about women, you care about the Supreme Court upholding Louisiana’s law. If you care about women, you should care that the woman who has a complication has all that she needs to be restored to health.”
In New Orleans, pro-abortion rights activists rallied, too.
"There is no medical benefit for a physician to have admitting privileges within a 30-mile radius which is what this law is talking about,” Robin Barber said.
An hour later, pro-life forces had their say about the law outside the federal court building in New Orleans.
Angie Thomas, J.D., of the group, Louisiana Right to Life said the law is needed and won bipartisan support in the legislature.
"What this Act does is protect women from the substandard care that they receive from abortion facilities. It requires abortion doctors just like all other physicians at all outpatient surgery centers to have admitting privileges,” Thomas said.
A 2016 decision by the high court struck down a similar law in Texas. And pro-choice advocates say if Louisiana’s law is upheld by the highest court in the land women seeking abortions in the state will be forced to go to other states.
Amy Irvin is with the Women’s Healthcare Center.
"If the court should rule in the state's favor there is the possibility of just one doctor at one clinic providing care for the entire state,” Irvin said.
But pro-life activists like ob-gyn nurse Sherri Alker said she saw the consequences of abortion firsthand when an 18-year-old female came into the medical practice where she worked. She said the young woman required emergency surgery post-abortion.
"She came into our clinic with 104 fever, she was septic and we ended up having to take her for an emergency surgery and we saw products of a conception left from an abortion that was botched,” Alker said.
Pro-choice advocates insist that safe services are being offered.
“Women’s Healthcare Center and Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge have been providing quality, compassionate care since the 1970s, we’ll continue to do that and comply with state law,” said Irvin.
Since the court’s ruling on the Texas law the Supreme Court has become more conservative under the Trump presidency.
Tulane University constitutional law Prof. Keith Werhan commented on the composition of the court since it heard the Texas case.
"Justice Kavanaugh replaced Justice Kennedy, Justice Kennedy wrote the opinion in the Texas case. He was the fifth member of the majority that struck it down, the four more conservative members of the court voted to uphold the law,” said Werhan. “So, the speculation is that with Justice Kavanaugh replacing Justice Kennedy perhaps the court is going to overturn that ruling or seek to distinguish it."
And Werhan says whatever the Supreme Court ultimately decides on the Louisiana case it will be consequential to people on both sides of the abortion argument.
"It wouldn’t directly overrule Roe against Wade but it would signal that the court is not going to rigorously enforce the requirement that restrictions on abortion access both be medically necessary and also not impose an undue burden on abortion access. It would be a signal that Roe would remain in form but not in function,” he said.
