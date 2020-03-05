Louisiana law enforcement training focuses on the neurobiology of trauma

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement from around Louisiana gathered in New Orleans this week to learn new ways to interview domestic violence and sexual assault victims.
The State Attorney General’s Office organized the conference. Experts are training officers on national trends and best practices when it comes to interviewing victims.
One area they’re focused on is the neurobiology of trauma.
“It is really starting to ramp up, the way that a victim remembers about their sexual assault, about their domestic violence. Trauma plays tricks on the brain. Trauma does things to the memory. So, your victim is going to tell a very disjointed story and in doing that there's an actual biological reason for it and we want law enforcement to know that and to know how to ask questions," said Monica Taylor with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
Organizers also hired actors so instructors can show what a bad and good victim interview looks like. Students were then able to critique the interviews.
