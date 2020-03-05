LSU CB coach Corey Raymond and WR coach Mickey Joseph receive new titles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced some additional titles and responsibilities for a couple of its football coaches.
Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is now the program’s recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph has been named assistant head coach, officials reported Tuesday, March 4.
“I am proud to announce that Corey Raymond is our new recruiting coordinator and Mickey Joseph is our new assistant head coach,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “These two men are vital in the success of this program and I could not be happier that these two born and bred Louisiana men are here to help us win more championships for the state of Louisiana.”
Raymond, a native of New Iberia, is in his ninth year with LSU. The four-year letterwinner for the Tigers from 1988-91 helped produce another outstanding group of cornerbacks. Joseph, a native of New Orleans entering his fourth year with the program, played a key role in LSU’s record-setting offense.
