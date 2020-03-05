Man given back-to-back life sentences for murder of Metairie couple

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie man has been sentenced to back-to-back life sentences, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney.
Melvin Miller, a 27-year old from Baton Rouge, was convicted for murdering a couple in their Metairie apartment seven years ago.
Explaining the back-to-back sentences, Judge Schlegel of the 24th Judicial District Court cited Miller’s “callous” behavior in murdering the couple and then driving around in their car for days. Judge Schlegel also said Miller showed his lack of remorse on Feb. 20, his initial sentencing date, when he had an outburst in the courtroom.
Schlegel also sentenced Miller to 20 years in prison for his conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The jury that convicted Miller of the murders also found him guilty of the gun offense.
