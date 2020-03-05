Man killed in Seventh Ward shooting

New Orleans Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead in the Seventh Ward. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | March 5, 2020 at 5:42 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 5:42 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead in the Seventh Ward.

NOPD reported the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 1400 block of Annette Street, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

