Man killed in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead in the Seventh Ward.
NOPD reported the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
When officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 1400 block of Annette Street, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
