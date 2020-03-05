Mississippi River reaches flood stage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mississippi River level at New Orleans has crested at 17.1 feet and is officially in a flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.
River forecasts take into account past precipitation and the amount of precipitation expected around 24 hours into the future.
The criteria for a flood stage for the Mississippi River in New Orleans is 17 feet, but the levees and floodwalls are designed to protect New Orleans from heights between 20 and 25 feet. Even though the river is in a flood stage, there is no expected flooding to occur but could make navigating the river more difficult.
The river level is predicted to drop to around 16.8 feet tomorrow and remain at that level throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The Mississippi River is expected to remain above 15 feet until March 24.
