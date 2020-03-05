Myles Brennan is ‘ready to earn’ the starting QB job at LSU

“New ideas are good. I’ll say this, Dave Aranda was fantastic, I loved him. But Bo (Pelini) has brought new ideas, a fresh pair of eyes. It’s a defense I’m familiar with. So did Scott (Linehan). Scott brought some new things from the NFL. We want our guys to go out and have success. So those things are going to happen. We want these guys to prosper. People are going to want to come to Championship programs. They want to get the answers, they want to see what we’ve been doing. I think it’s a plus, and I think it’s a plus to keep on moving, keep on changing,” said Ed Orgeron.