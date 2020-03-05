Suspended Inspector’s Name Shows Up on State Inspector List

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
A longtime New Orleans building inspector suspended nearly 6 months ago in the midst of a corruption investigation has now shown up on a state approved list of building inspectors.
Larry Chan works for a Metairie inspection firm who’s president is a longtime friend.
For more than 30 years Chan worked as an inspector at New Orleans city hall until he was suspended last fall, in the midst of a corruption probe.
With nearly half of the inspectors at city hall either removed, or retired, more people use third-party inspectors to get their projects done.
Chan's name has showed up on a state list of approved third-party inspectors.
Applicants are put on the state fire marshal's list of approved inspectors, if they provide proper certification, and proof of $500,000 worth of liability insurance.
"The law requires all inspectors to register each year, and it requires that you are ICC certified," said Louisiana fire marshall spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue.
Since his suspension, Chan, elected president of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors in 2018....has landed at a Metairie inspection company called IECI.
It handles inspections across a 10 parish region.
IECI owner Randy Farrell, tells Fox 8 'We've hired him as a consultant for IECI, to help us develop new business in other parishes. He's a great asset as far as his knowledge.'
But chan is also available to be hired as a 3rd party inspector by outside contractors, since his name appears on the fire marshal's list.
“If they had spoken to the last employer of Mr Chan, the city, they would have found out he was the target of an investigation,” said Tulane law professor Joel Friedman, who adds the city should clear his name if the investigation shows no wrongdoing.
Chan was suspended back in mid September as the city launched an investigation into the illegal issuance of city permits. since that time the investigation has branched off into two different directions.
Federal prosecutors recently landed a guilty plea in it's ongoing investigation, after arresting another city inspector, Kevin Richardson, for allegedly taking bribes. The city has also hired former U.S. attorney Kenneth Polite to investigate the permits department.
Meantime, Larry Chan has retired from the city, and received back pay for the time of his suspension.
And although he has not been convicted of any crime, a spokesman for the state says it's incumbent on all developers to check the background of all 3rd party inspectors, who show up on the state list.
"Anytime you're hiring someone to do work for you use common sense and look into who you're hiring and what their history is," said Rodrigue.
We reached out to former city inspector Larry Chan for comment on this story, and he said he could not talk at this time, since his retirement settlement is still being worked out. We also reached out to the city for comment on the status of the investigation of Chan, but have not heard back.
