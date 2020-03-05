WPSO: Woman found passed out in vehicle with crying infant

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested after deputies found her passed out inside of vehicle with crying infant.
Deputies arrested 21-year-old Ashlin Faith Lewis Wednesday night after they received a call about a vehicle in a field with the engine running. When a deputy arrived at the scene, he found Lewis passed out in the front seat of the vehicle. He also saw an unclothed infant crying and strapped into a car seat.
Lewis was found to be impaired and in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
EMS was called to the scene and evaluated Lewis. The infant was transported to Our Lady of Angels Hospital for evaluation before being put into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Lewis has been booked into the Washington Parish Jail with driving while intoxicated, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and cruelty to a juvenile.
