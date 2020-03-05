Zack: Clouds linger today but a nice, sunny stretch on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We are saying so long to the muggy, 80 degree temperatures and hello to nice, cool conditions as we head into the weekend.
Clouds will linger for much of the day today making for a gloomy look out there but thankfully all the rain is now east of our area. The extra clouds will keep our temperatures in check as we go through the afternoon so expect highs to only make it into the low to mid 60s. There is the potential by later this afternoon around sunset clouds could dissipate enough allowing for a small window of sun.
Sun will certainly not be a problem for Friday into this weekend as dry air settles in across the region. Now you will need a jacket over the next few mornings but by the afternoons, it will feel quite pleasant with that sunshine. Highs for Friday and Saturday stay in the 60s with a cool breeze at times.
Sunday does get a bit warmer as we head back to the lower 70s for highs. There will be an increase in humidity to close out the weekend but the only impact that will have on the forecast is adding a few extra clouds in the sky.
We have to look to early next week for our next chance for rain and even then, it doesn’t look to be a widespread rain event. In fact, no big storm systems look to impact us over the next seven days.
