Archdiocese of New Orleans releases list of area St. Joseph’s Altars

St. Francis Villa Assisted Living, 10411 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge, March 19, viewing 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Altar blessing and reenactment of the Holy Family’s search for lodging at 10 a.m.; meals served to the public from 1:30-4 p.m., 20th annual St. Joseph Altar created by chef Dwayne Hyman. Residents help bake bread and cookies and assemble keepsake bags given to altar visitors. The altar’s bounty is distributed to the needy in New Orleans when it is taken down.