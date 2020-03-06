Bruce: Cool Saturday-Warmer Sunday But Dry

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A surge of cool air will continue across the area into the start of the weekend. In short it will feel like early March. However the pattern does not favor the cool feel to stick around.
By next week temperatures will surge back into the mid and upper 70s. Some spots will even be around 80 degrees. Humidity will increase some but not be too oppressive considering the time of year.
It will be dry through the weekend. Only some spotty rain is expected next week.
The long range 14 day temperature outlook calls for temperatures to be well above normal for most of the country.
