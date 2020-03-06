City leaders hold coronavirus tabletop exercise

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans tourism officials say so far there’s been no coronavirus cases in Louisiana, but they are getting ready. Tourism officials say there are also no new convention cancellations after two were announced earlier this week.
With many concerned about coronavirus, the tourists keep coming.
“I’m not going to not get into the car because of an accident might happen, if you’re healthy it’s like anything else," Jordan Allen of Dallas said.
City officials are taking precautions. Nearly 100 city leaders met for a tabletop exercise at the Morial Convention Center Friday to discuss coronavirus scenarios.
“We see it spreading, we anticipate it will spread...but we just don’t have enough information about this virus,” New Orleans health director Jennifer Avegno, M.D. said.
Health officials say they are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in the pacific northwest, and trying to use lessons learned there...here. School officials told staff to limit travel, and while they say that children are more resistant to coronavirus, there are concerns.
“We know children are vectors, they will feel fine, but if there’s a grandparent in the home,” Avegno said.
Members of the tourism community also took art in this exercise, of major concern are air travelers and cruise passengers coming into our tourist destination city.
“We have been informed by cruise ship leadership...that they are taking temperatures, when they disembark,” mayor Latoya Cantrell said.
Test kits are still in short supply, but state officials say with the help of couriers, they can get tests run through state labs, within an hour or two...and more test kits are on the way.
“There are large lab companies, who feel they may have the capacity to get kits in a short amount of time,” Avegno said.
Health experts advise everyone to call the doctor if you feel flu-like symptoms, and take care of the basics like handwashing and keeping a safe distance, and don’t forget sanitary wipes.
City officials say they will continue meetings and will provide updates as needed...but again...they report no current coronavirus cases anywhere in the state.
