City to meet with firefighters to discuss labor disputes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Friday, New Orleans firefighters will meet with city leaders to negotiate a new contract. This comes after weeks of disputes during Carnival season.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell was adamant that she would wait until after Mardi Gras to sit down with the firefighters’ union and go over their concerns and it appears that Friday will be the start of that.
In their list of demands, the union states they would like promotions that are fair and don’t violate Louisiana and federal law, a single retirement system for all firefighters and an overhaul of the overtime system so that it falls in line with other city departments.
The dispute between the firefighters and the city ramped up weeks ago after union members said they would no longer work voluntary overtime. That prompted New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell to set a new mandatory overtime policy and cancel vacations due to the busy Carnival season.
For the first time in recent memory, fire trucks also did not follow parade krewes along their routes to signal the end of the parade.
President of the Firefighters’ Association Aaron Mischler says despite years of warnings, these issues have finally come to a head.
“Hopefully the City and seeing how important we are and they’re willing to make the investment to the firefighters that should’ve been the entire time,” says Mischler. “I understand that finances are tight sometimes but when you have to get something done, they find a way to get it done and this has to get done.”
Mischler says a lot of the problems have also hampered the department’s ability to recruit and retain employees.
Chief McConnell says he does feel the issues will be resolved, but it will take time.
