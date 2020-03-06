City plans for the possibility of coronavirus with meeting of stakeholders

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city officials met Friday morning to make plans for the possibility of the coronavirus coming to the area. There are no confirmed cases in New Orleans or Louisiana, but they are taking all steps to be prepared if it does.
Nearly 100 representatives from the Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office, the police department, EMS, the tourism community, and the school system met for nearly two hours for a tabletop exercise in this meeting room to discuss coronavirus scenarios.
The New Orleans Health Department told the city council it would like to have more protective equipment for its staff to “be ahead of the game.”
“Things are still rapidly evolving. No one’s projecting numbers, it is now in 19 states. We see it’s spreading and we anticipate it will spread here and will let you know,” New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avengo said.
Dr. Avegno also said they are looking at Seattle and its problems with one nursing home to try and learn lessons as to how to do things better here.
They are urging everyone to wash their hands frequently and they said first responders should try and stay about six feet away from citizens unless they have protective gear on.
School officials say they told staff to limit their travel.
Avegno said they will continue holding meetings and have two scheduled next week to constantly assess the situation and update the public as needed.
