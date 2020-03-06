Crime Watchdog says cash only bonds at Orleans Criminal District are unconstitutional

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - People arrested in Orleans Parish end up at Criminal District Court where a Judge or Commissioner will set their bond. Under Louisiana Law, there are different forms of satisfying that bond.
“Which means cash, commercial, surety or secured property,” Rafeal Goyenche said.
Bail bondsman Matt Dennis, though, says in some cases Judges aren’t given defendants the choice of how to satisfy that bond.
“I’ve noticed a number of people being released on cash-only bonds,” says Matt Dennis.
Cash only bail is against the law. Dennis showed FOX 8 an example of defendant Michael Collins. He was arrested on a first-degree rape charge and a Commissioner issued him a one thousand dollar cash-only bond.
“The family called me. They were from Oregon, and they were wondering what it would take to get him out of jail. My team told them it was cash only, and they made some frustrated remarks because had it been a regular bond they could have done all of this over the phone and their son would have been out of jail,” Dennis said.
Instead, Dennis says the suspect’s family purchased a plane ticket, flew to New Orleans and paid the $1,000 cash bond.
“They even made the comment, ‘we’re coming to pick him up, pay his bond and we will never come to this city again’, Dennis said.
“What you have in front of you is an example of an individual arrested for a crime of violence, but the court imposed a restriction that is not in conformity with Louisiana Law,” Goyeneche said.
Rafeal Goyneche of the Metropolitan Crime Commission says imposing a cash-only bond is unconstitutional.
“I think that the Commissioner owes an explanation to the public as to why he’s deviating from Louisiana Law,” Goyeneche said.
Dennis says there’s an advantage to the court if a bail bondsman is involved in a case.
“No matter when he fails to appear, it instantly triggers the Louisiana statute which requires the bail agent to force this person back into the court,” Dennis said.
In some cases, Goyeneche says the cash-only bond can force people to stay in jail if they don’t have the whole amount to give.
“If this is a pattern, and this is being done by Commissioners, the Judges need to be made aware their appointed Commissioners aren’t following the law,” Goyeneche said.
We reached out to Judges at the Criminal District Court for a response to our story, but we have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.