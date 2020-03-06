FOX 8 Defenders: Plaquemines Parish residents blame stalled drainage project for properties caving

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some Plaquemines Parish residents reached out to the FOX 8 Defenders after they say their properties started caving from a drainage project put on hold for over a year.
"Where this pole is, it used to be even with the concrete down there, but now its sunk a little bit right here," Eddie Bonvillian said.
Residents by the Good News Drainage Project are dealing not only with an eyesore in their backyard, but also, fears that their properties are sinking.
"When the project started, they drove 40 ft sheet polish down right along my fence, and when they started digging the hole for the discharge side of the pumping station, my yard started sinking," Eddie Bonvillian said.
According to the parish, the project started in 2018, and stopped because contractors found water and silt pushing up in the area they were digging.
This issue stopped them from being able to pour concrete in.
After an investigation, the parish now needs $750,000 to fix the problem.
"We want to do more improvements to the house, but we don't want to do anything yet until they finish, because our patio slab is not that thick, and if it keeps sinking, well obviously, our patio's going to crack," Bonvillian said.
The Director of Public Service said a decision was made to cancel a fuel tank project to move money to finish the Good News project.
"It is taking a while. in the meantime, my house is progressively sinking into this hole, there's no sheet pile back here. I have two young children. you can see the security fence, and it's just slowly pulling away," Chearel Baldessara said.
Baldessara said she's noticed changes to her home since the project started.
"All of my door jams, you can see where the bricks are pulling away. i did have to replace that fence because it was falling down. I've since had to replace my air conditioner unit, which I hope it stays level," Baldessara said.
She said she's reached out to the parish about her concerns, but hasn't heard back .
"It's just extremely frustrating that i can't get any answers. None. No one wants to give me any answers," Baldessara said.
According to the Plaquemines Parish Director of Public Service, they are waiting for fema to approve changes to the project before it can continue.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.