Grand Canyon looks to end streak vs CSUB

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Grand Canyon's Alessandro Lever has averaged 16.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while Carlos Johnson has put up 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Roadrunners, Taze Moore has averaged 11.3 points while Czar Perry has put up 8.5 points.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 38 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last three games. He's also made 64.8 percent of his foul shots this season.