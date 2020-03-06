Gun stolen during string of vehicle break-ins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Friday morning in Old Metairie near Metairie Road dozens of people spent their morning cleaning up after a rash of car break-ins, including Christian Villafranco.
“Obviously, you never want your car broken into, but you never think it’s going to happen because you’ll hear about it but then when it happens,” Villafranco said. “You’re like uh I shouldn’t be surprised.”
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says over 20 vehicles near Metairie road had their windows smashed in overnight.
In surveillance video obtained by FOX 8, there’s a vehicle creeping up the street in Old Metairie. Then someone uses a flashlight to look through another vehicle.
Villafranco says the thieves made off with more than cash, "they took a gun out of my car,” Villafranco said. “I had a box of Remington ammunition on the ground right there, they didn't even take that, they just hurried up broke into the car, took the gun and left."
This isn’t the only place in the Metro area hit overnight.
“I knew it’d happen sooner or later,” Carl Giraulo said, who lives on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue.
The NOPD is investigating at least 14 break-ins in Uptown between the 700 and 800 block of Louisiana.
Caycee Francis says she woke up to a neighbor banging on her door, “then my neighbor came and get me at 5:30 in the morning to tell me it was breaking into," Francis said.
Giraulo says police were on scene pretty quickly Friday morning, taking fingerprints, writing reports, and leaving notes. He says his wallet was stolen but found everything except cash.
“it was all up and down the street,” Giraulo said. “I got the credit card, debit card, military ID, everything that was absolutely vital to have."
Francis said the thieves didn’t take anything in her car.
“Thank goodness my daughter’s violin wasn’t touched. There were actually some ones loose in the car and they didn’t take that either," Francis said.
Instead of getting her vehicle fixed, she had to take her daughter to a meeting on the Northshore, “I actually had to drive over the lake with my window busted."
