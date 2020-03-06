HPD: Police seeking suspects accused of stealing almost $29,000 worth of beauty products

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police Department is seeking suspects responsible for stealing around $29,000 worth of perfumes and cologne from Ulta.
The incidents occurred on six different occasions on Jan. 11, Jan. 21, Jan. 23, Jan. 28, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 at the store, located at 2060 Hammond Square Drive.
Three men were seen driving off in a red, four-door vehicle, but the make and model are unclear. Police believe they may be responsible for other thefts in the area as well.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Detective Dustin Williams at (985)-277-5755 or Williams_DJ@hammond.org)or Detective Cody Taylor at (985)-277-5756 or Taylor_CF@hammond.org. Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 is also available for tips.
